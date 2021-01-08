Kia Motors America Announces Organizational Change

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America's (KMA) chief operating officer and executive vice president, Bill Peffer, resigned yesterday in conjunction with his pursuit of a new opportunity in the automotive industry. Kia Motors America has not yet appointed a successor.

Peffer joined KMA in July 2017 as vice president of sales operations. His three-plus years at KMA culminated in the company's best-ever retail sales performance last year, helping make Kia the fastest-growing mass market brand in the U.S.

"Bill Peffer's contributions helped Kia's U.S. sales outperform the industry and we are grateful for his service to the company. We sincerely wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America.

