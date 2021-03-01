Kia Motors America announces pricing of the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV
- Carnival MPV starts at $32,100
- More powerful 3.5-liter V6, delivering best-in-class 290 horsepower
- Multi-seating configurations, including Slide-Flex 2nd-Row seating and VIP Lounge Seating options
- Offers best-in-class passenger room and best-in-class cargo room
- 12 standard Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features - and available segment exclusive Blind-Spot View Monitor
Mar 01, 2021, 06:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the heels of the Carnival MPV's North American debut last week, Kia Motors America (KMA) has announced pricing for the multi-faceted people mover. Pushing the boundaries on expected fronts and bringing new life to a staid segment, the 2022 Carnival MPV is offered in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. This all-new MPV is expected to go on sale in the second quarter of this year and pricing starts at $32,100.
|
2022 Carnival MPV Pricing
|
LX
|
$32,100
|
LX w/Seating Package
|
$34,100
|
EX
|
$37,600
|
SX
|
$41,100
|
SX Prestige
|
$46,100
Prices do not include destination charges of $1,175. Complete pricing information can be found at www.kiamedia.com.
Overview
The Carnival MPV is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making a best-in-class 290 horsepower. This powertrain provides up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity for confident trailer, boat, or camper excursions. And that confidence is amplified by an expansive roster of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1 including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist System to name only a few. Together, these elements make Carnival an exceptional combination of modern design, capability, safety and luxury.
The all-new MPV offers plenty of space for 7- or 8-passenger flexibility, comfort for long road trips, or jaunts to the local lumber store:
- Best-in-class 168.2 cubic feet of passenger room
- Best-in-class 145.1 cubic feet of cargo room (behind first row) in LX, EX, SX trims
- "Slide-Flex" seating for 8-passenger versions allow multiple configurations including a sliding second row center seat which, when in the forward-most position, allows the front passenger easy access the baby or child riding in it. This seat also converts into a functional table
- Available heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating with power controls, wing-out headrests and leg extensions in up-level 7-passenger configuration
- Removable second-row seats and fold-in-floor third-row seats for best-in-class cargo room (second row seats not removable in SX-Prestige)
The 2022 Carnival MPV replaces the outgoing Sedona and is the first Kia sold in the U.S. with the brand's new logo proudly displayed on its sculpted hood.
Kia Motors America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.
