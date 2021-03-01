Kia Motors America announces pricing of the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV

Tremendous value is represented across the entire Carnival MPV line

Overview

The Carnival MPV is motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making a best-in-class 290 horsepower. This powertrain provides up to 3,500 pounds of towing capacity for confident trailer, boat, or camper excursions. And that confidence is amplified by an expansive roster of standard Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)1 including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist System to name only a few. Together, these elements make Carnival an exceptional combination of modern design, capability, safety and luxury.

The all-new MPV offers plenty of space for 7- or 8-passenger flexibility, comfort for long road trips, or jaunts to the local lumber store:

Best-in-class 168.2 cubic feet of passenger room

Best-in-class 145.1 cubic feet of cargo room (behind first row) in LX, EX, SX trims

"Slide-Flex" seating for 8-passenger versions allow multiple configurations including a sliding second row center seat which, when in the forward-most position, allows the front passenger easy access the baby or child riding in it. This seat also converts into a functional table

Available heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating with power controls, wing-out headrests and leg extensions in up-level 7-passenger configuration

Removable second-row seats and fold-in-floor third-row seats for best-in-class cargo room (second row seats not removable in SX-Prestige)

The 2022 Carnival MPV replaces the outgoing Sedona and is the first Kia sold in the U.S. with the brand's new logo proudly displayed on its sculpted hood.

