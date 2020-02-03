Kia Motors America Announces Record January Sales
Sportage SUV Posts Best-Ever January Sales
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced best-ever January sales of 40,355 units, up 8-percent over the same period last year. Sales were led by the Sportage SUV, which posted an 11-percent increase year-over-year, marking the model's best-ever January sales performance. The month also saw the first retail deliveries of the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV.
"After outpacing the industry last year Kia is off to a fast start with best-ever January sales," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the all-new Seltos SUV already on sale in select areas and hitting showrooms nationwide over the next few weeks, along with more new and refreshed models on the way, we are confident that more consumers will continue taking notice of Kia's world-class offerings."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF JANUARY
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
1,628
|
1,608
|
1,628
|
1,608
|
Forte
|
6,248
|
5,955
|
6,248
|
5,955
|
Optima
|
6,177
|
5,853
|
6,177
|
5,853
|
Cadenza
|
197
|
151
|
197
|
151
|
Stinger
|
743
|
939
|
743
|
939
|
K900
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
Soul
|
5,530
|
7,101
|
5,530
|
7,101
|
Niro
|
1,570
|
1,706
|
1,570
|
1,706
|
Seltos
|
94
|
N/A
|
94
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
6,741
|
5,963
|
6,741
|
5,963
|
Sorento
|
5,470
|
6,726
|
5,470
|
6,726
|
Telluride
|
4,919
|
N/A
|
4,919
|
N/A
|
Sedona
|
1,012
|
1,348
|
1,012
|
1,348
|
Total
|
40,355
|
37,376
|
40,355
|
37,376
1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
