Kia Motors America Announces Record January Sales

"After outpacing the industry last year Kia is off to a fast start with best-ever January sales," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the all-new Seltos SUV already on sale in select areas and hitting showrooms nationwide over the next few weeks, along with more new and refreshed models on the way, we are confident that more consumers will continue taking notice of Kia's world-class offerings."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1, and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

MONTH OF JANUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 1,628 1,608 1,628 1,608 Forte 6,248 5,955 6,248 5,955 Optima 6,177 5,853 6,177 5,853 Cadenza 197 151 197 151 Stinger 743 939 743 939 K900 26 26 26 26 Soul 5,530 7,101 5,530 7,101 Niro 1,570 1,706 1,570 1,706 Seltos 94 N/A 94 N/A Sportage 6,741 5,963 6,741 5,963 Sorento 5,470 6,726 5,470 6,726 Telluride 4,919 N/A 4,919 N/A Sedona 1,012 1,348 1,012 1,348 Total 40,355 37,376 40,355 37,376

