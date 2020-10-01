Kia Motors America Announces Record September Sales
Brand Posts Best-Ever September and Best-Ever Quarterly Retail Sales Totals in Company History
Oct 01, 2020, 18:55 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America announced September sales of 55,519 units marking both the best September retail sales and best quarterly retail sales performances since Kia entered the U.S. market in 1994. September sales were led by the Telluride and Forte models with 8,829 and 7,643 units sold, respectively. Year-over-year, retail sales rose 35.3-percent to 53,513 vehicles, with additional September sales highlights including:
- An all-time monthly sales record for Kia's fastest turning model in company history – the Telluride SUV, with 8,829 units sold. On average, Telluride models stay on dealer lots for seven days
- Best-ever September sales and best-ever monthly sales performance for the Sportage SUV
- Record monthly sales for the Seltos SUV with 5,613 units sold
- Highest monthly sales for the all-new K5 midsize sedan, with 5,763 units sold in September
"Our strong September sales performance was led by record setting sales of three of our popular and capable SUVs, Telluride, Sportage and Seltos, and also marked the brand's best-ever quarterly sales total in our 25-year history in the U.S.," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "With the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Sorento SUV and the ongoing popularity of the all-new K5 midsize sedan, Kia enters the fourth quarter with the most robust model lineup ever. Even despite the ongoing pandemic, Kia's momentum remains strong as we have outperformed the industry yet again. We're confident this upward trajectory will continue."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF SEPTEMBER
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
2,143
|
1,722
|
18,043
|
19,186
|
Forte
|
7,643
|
6,280
|
62,911
|
73,285
|
Optima
|
1,020
|
7,206
|
48,101
|
75,666
|
Cadenza
|
99
|
92
|
922
|
1,056
|
Stinger
|
913
|
981
|
9,792
|
10,416
|
K5
|
5,763
|
N/A
|
10,662
|
N/A
|
K900
|
25
|
32
|
209
|
311
|
Soul
|
6,700
|
5,985
|
55,331
|
77,627
|
Niro
|
1,682
|
1,733
|
13,232
|
17,962
|
Seltos
|
5,613
|
N/A
|
29,509
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,165
|
6,863
|
62,400
|
65,104
|
Sorento
|
6,879
|
7,766
|
60,492
|
72,200
|
Telluride
|
8,829
|
5,049
|
46,615
|
39,209
|
Sedona
|
1,045
|
910
|
10,131
|
11,576
|
Total
|
55,519
|
44,619
|
428,350
|
463,598
SOURCE Kia Motors America