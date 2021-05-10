Kia Motors America Continues To "Accelerate The Good" With $250,000 Donation To Covenant House

"Now more than ever, it is critical that the homeless youth population get not only the shelter and medical care it needs, but also the social and emotional support it deserves, and Kia is proud to continue supporting Covenant House," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America.

KMA's support of Covenant House is the latest extension of its "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $2.5 million to underserved communities since 2019 when the Great Unknowns Scholarship was established. At the onset of the pandemic, KMA made two separate $1 million donations to organizations that support America's homeless youth population. Additionally, KMA Team Member volunteers assembled personal protective equipment (PPE) at Kia's manufacturing plant in Georgia, ultimately delivering more than 550,000 face shields to hospitals and medical centers in need across the country.

"The homeless youth population is often forgotten and ignored, but with donations and support from organizations like Kia, we are able to let them know they are seen and heard," said Covenant House president & CEO, Kevin Ryan. "These young people deserve every opportunity to live full productive lives and Kia's support enables Covenant House to provide the shelter, counseling and mentoring they need to get them back on track."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

