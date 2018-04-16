Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Owners of certain Kias can now control a number of vehicle functions —such as start and stop the engine and heat or cool their cars, depending on model and model year—using simple voice commands from the comfort of their home.2 Called UVO Skill, the system also allows owners to lock doors, sound the horn and flash the lights, and start and stop charging their plug-in or electric vehicle whenever they choose.3 All that's needed is a device with Amazon Alexa4 like Echo or Echo Dot and one of the following Kia vehicles with compatible UVO hardware: Niro PHEV, Soul EV5, Optima PHEV and K900.1 UVO Skill set-up is easy via the Alexa companion app.
"We constantly strive to find new ways to make our vehicles more user-friendly," says Orth Hedrick, vice president, planning & strategy, Kia Motors America. "The UVO Skill for Alexa makes it easier and more convenient for owners of compatible Kias to use their vehicles. The UVO Skill is one more enhanced feature that reflects Kia's forward-thinking spirit."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
|
* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts
|
1 UVO Skill for Amazon Alexa available for the following Kia vehicles: Niro Plug-In Hybrid (2018); Soul EV (2017, 2018); Optima Plug-In Hybrid (2017, 2018); K900 (2016, 2017)
|
2 Remote features require a wireless signal with good coverage to function, and normal cellular service rates may apply. Use these services/features when safe and legal to do so. When performing a Remote Start or Climate Control for gas-powered vehicles (includes plug-in hybrids), please make sure your vehicle is parked in a secure and well-ventilated area. Close all doors leading from adjacent living areas to the vehicle area before executing these commands.
|
3 A UVO subscription is necessary to use Amazon Alexa voice commands for Kia. Purchase/lease of certain new Kia vehicles may include a complimentary UVO luxe or UVO eco subscription (length of subscription varies by vehicle model and year) starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After your complimentary UVO luxe or UVO eco subscription expires, continued access to UVO luxe or UVO eco will require a paid subscription at the then current subscription rate or your use of UVO luxe or UVO eco will immediately terminate. Use of UVO is subject to agreement to the UVO Privacy Policy (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/privacy-policy.shtml) and Terms of Service (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/terms-of-service.shtml). UVO luxe or UVO eco transferrable to subsequent owner during the original UVO luxe or UVO eco service term. Only use UVO luxe or UVO eco when safe to do so. UVO luxe or UVO eco App is available from the App Store® or Google Play™ Store. Kia Motors America, Inc. reserves the right to change or discontinue UVO luxe or UVO eco at any time without prior notification or incurring any future obligation. Message and data rates may apply. Cellular and GPS coverage is required to use most features. UVO luxe or UVO eco features may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. For more on details and limitations, visit https://www.myuvo.com/ or your authorized Kia dealer. Google and logos are trademarks of Google, Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple, Inc.
|
4 Amazon devices are sold separately and require a Wi-Fi internet connection. Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
|
5 Soul EV in select markets with limited availability.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-introduces-uvo-skill-for-amazon-alexa-to-enable-voice-controls-300629943.html
SOURCE Kia Motors America
Share this article