Kia Motors America Is Official Vehicle Provider Of "One Lap Of America" 2018

"We're thrilled and honored to be the 'Official Vehicle provider of the One Lap America race," said Saad Chehab, Kia vice president, Marketing Communications, Marketing. "Stinger's combination of performance and head-turning style make it one of the most desirable sports sedans in America, and the newly-refreshed 2019 Sorento offers elegant design, utility and a serene cabin all within the ideal mid-sized SUV package. Both are perfectly matched to represent Kia in the 35th running of One Lap of America."

"One Lap of America" is the modern day version of the now infamous Cannonball Sea-to-Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash that was created by Brock Yates in 1970, and popularized by the 1981 movie The Cannonball Run, starring Burt Reynolds. Renamed "One Lap of America", the race challenges its participants to endure long transit drives of sometimes more than 700 miles daily to compete in timed trials on some of America's most iconic racetracks.

This year's race includes 85 entries over a variety of vehicle categories from elite sports cars, to sedans and sport utility vehicles, to classic American cars, and alternative fuel vehicles, all competing in 13 challenges. Timed trials will be held at each of the eight racetracks along the route including Autobahn Country Club outside Chicago, NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans, and High Plains Raceway in Denver.

The Kia vehicles will be utilized to transport staff, such as timing crews and race organizer Brock Yates, Jr., for the duration of the race. The full race schedule is available at www.onelapofamerica.com.

About Kia Stinger

The 2018 Stinger1 is offered in five trim levels (Stinger, Premium, GT, GT1, GT2) and rear- and all-wheel drive configurations. Stinger and Stinger Premium are equipped with a 2.0-liter twin scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. The Stinger GT, GT1 and GT2 feature a potent twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft. of torque that launches the five-passenger fastback sports sedan from 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds2, making it the fastest-accelerating production vehicle in the company's history. MSRPs range from $31,900 to $49,2003. The optional AWD adds $2,200. Stinger is built in South Korea.

About Kia Sorento

Refreshed for 2019, the popular, mid-sized, three-row, seven-seat Sorento is now better than ever. Refined, rugged and roomy, it now has standard third row seating, available 8-speed transmission and a number of exterior styling enhancements and interior upgrades. Available in front- and all-wheel drive configurations, with a choice of engines: a 2.4-liter inline-4 GDI with 6-speed automatic transmission that makes 185 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque and a 3.3-liter V6 GDI with 8-speed automatic transmission that makes 290 horsepower @6,400 rpm and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. MSRPs range from $25,990 to $44,6904. The optional AWD adds $1,800. Sorento is assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia in West Point, Georgia.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts

1 Available in select markets with limited availability.

2 Preliminary performance estimates determined by Kia for Stinger GT rear-wheel drive using Launch Control and factory-equipped with 19-inch wheels. Stinger GTs that are factory-equipped with 18-inch wheels are limited to 130 mph top speed (e.g., installation of 19-inch wheels will not increase the top speed). Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

3 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

4 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

