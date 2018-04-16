Kia Motors America Posts Best-Ever Monthly Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales Total In Company History

"Kia's Certified Pre-Owned program proves to be popular with consumers looking for world-class vehicles," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "The recent expansion of the Quality Assurance inspection, incorporating an additional 14 points of review, provides consumers added confidence when buying pre-owned and strengthens the value Kia vehicles provide."

Autodata's1 March CPO retail sales report confirms when it comes to pre-owned vehicles, Kia continues to attract attention with an overall 2.5-percent increase over the same period last year.

"Kia's CPO program will benefit from the supply of off-lease vehicles that span the entire vehicle line-up. This is advantageous as consumers shopping CPO Kia inventory should be able to find anything from a compact car to a midsize SUV with relative ease," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of industry analysis, Edmunds.

Kia's CPO program accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and every vehicle undergoes a meticulous 164-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty2 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage3. Whether it's the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts



















1 Autodata Corporation March 2018 Certified Pre-Owned Retail Sales. 2 The Kia CPO 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty program begins on the original in-service date of vehicle and odometer mile "0." The limited warranty program includes the remainder of roadside assistance, powertrain coverage and the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (Basic). See retailer for details or go to kia.com. 3 Platinum Coverage begins on the vehicle purchase date and odometer reading on purchase date. Platinum Coverage is limited; for exact coverages, exclusions and limitations, please review CPO contract or see retailer for details.

