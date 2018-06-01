Kia Motors America Promotes Greg Silvestri To Vice President, Service & Aftersales Operations

Silvestri joined Kia in 2004 as director of regional operations for the Western Region. Transferring to the service department in 2008, he was later promoted to executive director, service operations. During his tenure in the service department, Silvestri was instrumental in the creation and implementation of KMA's "Customer 360 Service Initiative," which aligned Kia dealers' fixed operations focus on customer retention, customer service satisfaction and maintaining and expanding aftersale competitiveness. Silvestri directly contributed to key performance indicators across the brand's fixed-operations department, including marked increases in the brand's J.D. Power CSI score, which improved 120 points and 14 rank positions; Brand Service Retention, which increased more than 13 points; Parts & Accessory sales, which gained more than 200 percent; and average Kia dealer Fixed Operations gross profit, which surged more than 142 percent.

"Greg Silvestri has a long history of success both in the automotive industry and within the ranks of Kia Motors America. His experience, passion and commitment to the satisfaction of Kia's customers has served us well and we are looking forward to further contributions from Greg in his new role," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors America.

With more than 34 years of automotive experience, Greg's career also includes corporate and field-based roles in sales, marketing, dealer development, service and dealer relations with Mazda prior to joining Kia.

"I am excited by my new role at Kia Motors America and for the ongoing opportunities to improve our dealer and customer experiences," said Silvestri. "Kia's world-class model line-up is poised for continued future success in the U.S. and I look forward to providing Kia's customers and dealers with the outstanding service they deserve throughout their ownership experience."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia. *

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-promotes-greg-silvestri-to-vice-president-service--aftersales-operations-300658397.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America