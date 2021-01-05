Kia Motors America Records Highest Annual Retail Sales Total In Company History In 2020
- Retail deliveries of Kia vehicles climbed 3.1-percent over 2019 in the face of a down market and strategically lower incentives
- Telluride and Seltos SUVs reach highest monthly sales totals to date in December
Jan 05, 2021, 18:28 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the strength of best-ever monthly performances from the Telluride and Seltos SUVs, Kia Motors America today announced December 2020 sales of 53,764 units, a 4.9-percent increase over the same period last year. In total, Kia sold 586,105 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, with light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounting for 62-percent of the annual volume (up from 58-percent in 2019).
In addition to the highest-ever U.S. retail sales total in company history, Kia's strong 2020 performance in the U.S. included:
- Best-ever annual sales of the popular Telluride SUV and Niro EV
- Record-setting annual retail sales of the Sportage SUV
- Sales of the all-new K5 midsize sedan increasing for four consecutive months after launch
"In the face of the pandemic, Kia saw substantial growth this past year, outpacing the industry by a significant margin on our way to a historic retail sales performance by our dealer network," noted Bill Peffer, chief operating officer & executive vice president, Kia Motors America. "Telluride continued to capture consumer attention and our network of dealer partners kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. With five all-new or significant redesigned vehicles set for introduction this year, Kia will continue delivering world-class products that demand increased levels of consideration from our current and potential new customers."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF DECEMBER
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
2,052
|
2,144
|
23,927
|
24,961
|
Forte
|
7,119
|
7,635
|
84,997
|
95,609
|
Optima
|
24
|
7,141
|
48,484
|
96,623
|
K5
|
6,029
|
N/A
|
31,656
|
N/A
|
Cadenza
|
129
|
237
|
1,265
|
1,630
|
Stinger
|
904
|
1,034
|
12,556
|
13,861
|
K900
|
33
|
30
|
305
|
390
|
Soul
|
5,446
|
6,932
|
71,862
|
98,033
|
Niro
|
1,534
|
2,284
|
17,434
|
24,467
|
Seltos
|
6,107
|
N/A
|
46,280
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,915
|
8,426
|
84,343
|
89,278
|
Sorento
|
5,415
|
7,319
|
74,677
|
95,951
|
Telluride
|
9,824
|
6,496
|
75,129
|
58,604
|
Sedona
|
1,233
|
1,551
|
13,190
|
15,931
|
Total
|
53,764
|
51,229
|
586,105
|
615,338
SOURCE Kia Motors America