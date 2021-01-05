Kia Motors America Records Highest Annual Retail Sales Total in Company History in 2020

Best-ever annual sales of the popular Telluride SUV and Niro EV

Record-setting annual retail sales of the Sportage SUV

Sales of the all-new K5 midsize sedan increasing for four consecutive months after launch

"In the face of the pandemic, Kia saw substantial growth this past year, outpacing the industry by a significant margin on our way to a historic retail sales performance by our dealer network," noted Bill Peffer, chief operating officer & executive vice president, Kia Motors America. "Telluride continued to capture consumer attention and our network of dealer partners kept consumers interested in the brand and propelled Kia's sales growth. With five all-new or significant redesigned vehicles set for introduction this year, Kia will continue delivering world-class products that demand increased levels of consideration from our current and potential new customers."

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF DECEMBER YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rio 2,052 2,144 23,927 24,961 Forte 7,119 7,635 84,997 95,609 Optima 24 7,141 48,484 96,623 K5 6,029 N/A 31,656 N/A Cadenza 129 237 1,265 1,630 Stinger 904 1,034 12,556 13,861 K900 33 30 305 390 Soul 5,446 6,932 71,862 98,033 Niro 1,534 2,284 17,434 24,467 Seltos 6,107 N/A 46,280 N/A Sportage 7,915 8,426 84,343 89,278 Sorento 5,415 7,319 74,677 95,951 Telluride 9,824 6,496 75,129 58,604 Sedona 1,233 1,551 13,190 15,931 Total 53,764 51,229 586,105 615,338

