Kia Motors America Teams Up with SiriusXM to Provide the Ultimate EDM Music Festival Experience

"The Kia Soul has a long history of supporting and promoting cutting edge music, and we are thrilled to provide EDM music festival attendees with not only this one-of-a-kind music festival experience, but to also introduce them to an all-new species of the Kia Soul, the third-generation of our most iconic vehicle," said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America.

The Kia Soul Station Powered by SiriusXM is a place where guests can enjoy a little soap, some suds, and the chance to get their glam on. As they enter each festival, guests will be greeted by a 16-foot wide misting arch, so they can cool off before they heat up the dance floor. The Soul Station will also feature a "Human Car Wash" consisting of foam cannons, spinning brushes and drying fans, as well as the "Shine Room," a beautifully designed space where festival goers can sample a variety of makeover products to glam up their style before heading back to the dance floor.

Two Kia Soul models will be on site at each festival for attendees to explore and a wall of tablets will allow attendees to explore the SiriusXM All Access package and sample music from its popular EDM channels, including BPM, Diplo's Revolution, and SiriusXM Chill. In addition, hosts from SiriusXM's BPM channel will be on-site interviewing festival performers.

Beginning May 25 at 10 am ET, subscribers since May 10, 2019, will be able to enter online for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of VIP passes to the Electric Zoo Music Festival in NYC. For Official Rules visit www.siriusxm.com/EZoo2019.

Since taking the automotive industry by storm when introduced in 2009, the Kia Soul defined and still dominates the category. For the third generation, Kia "gave it everything" and poured more of its "soul" into every inch of the vehicle, resulting in rugged performance, thrilling technology and urban practicality, qualities that appeal to drivers of all ages.

For more information on the Kia Soul Station Powered by SiriusXM EDM Music Festival experience, follow Kia, SiriusXM, the Sunset Music Festival, Spring Awakening Music Festival, and Electronic Zoo Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

