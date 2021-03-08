Kia Motors America teases refreshed 2022 Stinger
Mar 08, 2021, 06:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the Stinger redefined the Kia brand and took on some of the best sport sedans in the world – and won. For 2022, the Stinger has evolved into something even greater. With more power, more technology and a refined design, the Stinger is poised to push the envelope yet again. Complete press materials will post to Kiamedia.com at 1 PM Eastern, March 16.
