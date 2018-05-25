Kia Motors America's Certified Pre-Owned Program Named To Autotrader's Best Programs For 2018 List

The experts at Autotrader researched them all, identifying the 10 Best Non-Luxury CPO Programs and 10 Best Luxury CPO Programs for 2018, which recognizes the standouts car shoppers should consider. The Programs were identified based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible, and transferability to future vehicle owners.

"Thanks to plenty of new models, Kia vehicles like the Stinger and Sorento are getting lots of attention," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Still, there's a lot of financial wisdom in buying a lightly used car from a reputable brand like Kia. Kia's CPO program bridges the gap between buying a new car or settling for an older used car. Kia's new car warranty is one of the best in the industry and their CPO program keeps the heart of that – the remainder of their 10-year / 100,000 mile warranty."

KMA's CPO program, administered by JM&A Group, accepts only Kia vehicles that are five years or newer with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer, and requires a meticulous 164-point Quality Assurance inspection by certified Kia technicians. CPO vehicles also come with a 10-year /100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty1 and 12-month /12,000 mile-Platinum Coverage2. Whether it's the midsize Optima sedan, iconic Soul or the Sorento SUV that drivers dream of, customers get a great price matched with superb quality, bypassing the stress, risk and uncertainty that typically comes with buying a previously owned vehicle.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 The Kia CPO 10-year/100,000-mile limited warranty program begins on the original in-service date of vehicle and odometer mile "0." The limited warranty program includes the remainder of roadside assistance, powertrain coverage and the New Vehicle Limited Warranty (Basic). See retailer for details or go to kia.com.

2 Platinum Coverage begins on the vehicle purchase date and odometer reading on purchase date. Platinum Coverage is limited; for exact coverages, exclusions and limitations, please review CPO contract or see retailer for details.

