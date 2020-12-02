Kia Motors America's Momentum Continues With Selling-Day Adjusted Year-Over-Year Sales Increase Of 8.3-Percent
Kia Makes Gains Despite Fewer Selling Days in November and a Declining U.S. Market; Telluride SUV Posts Best-Ever November Sales
Dec 02, 2020, 01:04 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon record breaking sales in October, Kia Motors America announced November sales of 47,897 units in a month that saw fewer selling days and consumers increasingly staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kia's wide range of light trucks – Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounted for 65-percent of November retail sales volume. November also saw an uptick in midsize sedan sales performance, with the all-new K5 posting an 8.1-percent year-over-year increase in a segment that experienced an 11-percent decrease in sales year-over-year.
"Despite increased restrictions imposed nationwide due to the pandemic, Kia sales were brisk throughout November," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "And just like with Telluride, dealers are reporting that 2021 Sorento models are being sold before they are unloaded off delivery trucks. As we move into the last month of 2020, we are confident that the increased attention generated by Sorento and the entire Kia model line-up will propel Kia well into the first quarter."
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
MONTH OF
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Rio
|
1,728
|
1,692
|
21,875
|
22,817
|
Forte
|
6,860
|
7,709
|
77,878
|
87,974
|
Optima
|
104
|
6,568
|
48,460
|
89,482
|
Cadenza
|
99
|
184
|
1,136
|
1,393
|
Stinger
|
847
|
1,057
|
11,652
|
12,827
|
K5
|
7,437
|
N/A
|
25,627`
|
N/A
|
K900
|
22
|
32
|
272
|
360
|
Soul
|
4,767
|
6,713
|
66,416
|
91,101
|
Niro
|
1,144
|
2,238
|
15,900
|
22,183
|
Seltos
|
5,122
|
N/A
|
40,173
|
N/A
|
Sportage
|
7,039
|
8,125
|
76,428
|
80,852
|
Sorento
|
2,938
|
7,899
|
69,262
|
88,632
|
Telluride
|
8,993
|
6,824
|
65,305
|
52,108
|
Sedona
|
797
|
1,463
|
11,957
|
14,380
|
Total
|
47,897
|
50,504
|
532,341
|
564,109
SOURCE Kia Motors America