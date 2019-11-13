Kia Motors Introduces “The Great Unknowns” Freshman Class

The Great Unknowns Scholarship was created to identify students who embody Kia's "Give It Everything" spirit and help them pursue their academic goals. The call for entries was part of Kia's 360-degree "Give It Everything" marketing campaign which began with the 2019 Super Bowl spot of the same name, created by Kia's agency of record David&Goliath.

"Earlier this year, instead of using a high-priced celebrity in our Super Bowl ad, Kia chose to repurpose that money to discover and reward young Americans who embody our 'Give It Everything' philosophy," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "We are honored to help these talented and ambitious students further their education and we're excited to see what their futures hold."

Recipients of The Great Unknowns Scholarship are enrolled at a variety of colleges and universities, including Harvard University; University of Alabama, Huntsville; New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology; University of Texas, San Antonio; Duke University; and the University of Pennsylvania. Fittingly, fields of study range from economics and computer science to public policy, neuroscience and aerospace engineering. A video introducing the students and how they "Give It Everything" can be found here and more information on The Great Unknowns Scholarship program and the application process can be found at www.thegreatunknowns.org.

