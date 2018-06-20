Kia Motors is the Highest Ranked Mass Market Brand in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study for the Fourth Consecutive Year

"Ranking number one among all mass market brands for four consecutive years leaves no doubt as to the world-class quality and craftsmanship instilled in every car and SUV that Kia builds," said Michael Cole, chief operating officer and EVP, Kia Motors America. "With two segment winners and four additional models finishing in the top three of their respective segments, the evidence of Kia's progression and focus on the ownership experience is overwhelming."

The annual report analyzed responses from 75,712 respondents with regards to 240 vehicle models across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

