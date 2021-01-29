Kia Motors Passes On Super Bowl Commercial To "Accelerate The Good" For America's Youth
Jan 29, 2021, 09:15 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a decade of creative and award-winning Super Bowl campaigns, Kia will not be advertising in Super Bowl LV. Instead, the brand will expand its charitable initiatives in support of America's youth. Kia's "Accelerate The Good" program began in 2019 when the Great Unknowns Scholarship was established to help young people in need get a foothold in higher education. At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, we continued our efforts through two separate $1 million donations to organizations that support America's homeless youth population.
This year, in a unique and meaningful way, Kia continues to "Accelerate The Good" and will help even more young people impacted by the pandemic. Full details on this latest initiative will be available Thursday, February 4.
About Kia Motors America
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
SOURCE Kia Motors America