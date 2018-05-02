Kia Motors Selected as Beta Partner to Integrate Augmented Reality Within Messenger Experience

"The Stinger is like nothing anyone has ever seen from Kia. Therefore, it inspires us to find new and innovative ways to bring this incredible sports sedan to the public and show them everything the car and the Kia brand are capable of achieving," said Kimberley Gardiner, director, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. "The addition of augmented reality into the Kia Bot for Facebook Messenger allows us to provide today's car buyers with an extended interaction on the social platforms they use most."

Through the addition of AR, shoppers can place a three-dimensional rendering of the Stinger GT, in their choice of color, in their garage, driveway or other environments. Consumers can also share these augmented reality images in group or one-on-one conversations within Messenger, add as images and films to their individual Stories, or save to their phones.

"We're thrilled that Kia Motors is showcasing the 2018 Kia Stinger using our new AR effects for Messenger," said Messenger Product Manager Heath Black. "Integrating AR camera effects into their messaging experience will allow their customers to get up close and personal with the Stinger and visualize the car in a new and engaging way."

Kian is built on an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered consumer engagement platform that delivers an engaging customer experience for visitors to Kia's Facebook Page and Kia.com. It allows shoppers to research pricing, estimate payments, explore special offers, view photos and videos, compare the competition, search vehicle inventory, and find nearby dealers all through a mobile-native conversation on Messenger.

