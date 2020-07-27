Kia Motors Set To Unleash Its Most Powerful Midsize Sedan Ever In Groundbreaking "Live" Marketing Campaign

The campaign jumpstarts on Tuesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with a livestream event on Twitter . Billed "Triple Threat," the one-of-a-kind showcase will be directed by Darrin Prescott, action unit director on some of Hollywood's most action-packed films including Baby Driver , Ford Vs. Ferrari , Drive , John Wick , Black Panther , and The Bourne Ultimatum, and will provide car enthusiasts with a virtual look at the capability of the all-new K5.

In addition to Prescott, "Triple Threat" features professional driver Collete Davis and actor Jeremy Ray Valdez, who will serve as event co-hosts, and stunt drivers Sean Graham and father-daughter stunt driving duo Jalil Jay and Brionna Lynch. Each stunt driver will get behind the wheel of a K5 and put the vehicle's sleek design, on-road prowess, and dynamic performance to the ultimate test. The national campaign also includes a robust social media presence and national broadcast components that will be announced later in August.

"The all-new K5 is a completely new direction for Kia and the midsize sedan category overall, so we needed a marketing campaign that was as dynamic and action packed as the vehicle itself," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "By combining live events with more traditional elements, the K5 and Kia will be presented in ways never seen before and sure to change perceptions of the midsize sedan category."

Representing one of the biggest leaps forward between generations in recent automotive history, the K5 celebrates a bold new chapter in Kia's story. Featuring a sleek design, all-new safety and performance enhancing technology and turbocharged engines, the all-new K5 is available in Kia showrooms nationwide.

Prior to the Live event on Tuesday, K5 digital elements will be included when the Television Academy announces their nominations for the 72nd Emmy® Awards on Tuesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT streaming live on Emmys.com. This year's Emmy winners will be revealed LIVE during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, September 20 on ABC.

Additional elements of the integrated campaign include print, digital, social and broadcast components that start on July 28. National broadcast advertising will launch on September 1, and additional social media and video components will supplement the campaign and run throughout month.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

