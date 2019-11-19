Kia named 2020 Best SUV Brand by U.S. News & World Report

"Kia offers a vehicle for every lifestyle, with a lineup of SUVs and crossovers offering superior quality, design, performance and practicality," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "Earning a Best Vehicle Brand award in the highly competitive SUV segment is an honor and a testament to Kia's commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that appeal to today's buyer."

Whether consumers are looking for eye-catching style and utility in the Niro hybrid, crossover capability and advanced technology in the Sportage, a refined ride in the Sorento SUV or rugged luxury in the Telluride, those that discover Kia will be impressed by the brand's world-class lineup.

"Kia's investment in all of their SUVs has paid off with a full lineup of top-notch models," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor, U.S. News Best Cars. "No matter what size SUV you're looking for, Kia has one that will work perfectly."

To find the winners of the 2020 Best Vehicle Brand awards, U.S. News & World Report averaged the overall score of a brand's eligible products. The overall scores are sourced directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on safety scores, reliability data and the opinions of automotive press.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

