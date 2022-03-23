Kia Niro EV tops mass market Category in J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study for second straight year

"Kia is committed to offering a diverse line of vehicles with convenient services that deliver an excellent ownership experience," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America. "Consecutive wins in the EVX Ownership Study reinforces Kia's leadership as the brand prepares to introduce additional electric passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments by 2027. The all-new EV6 joined Niro in Kia's all-electric lineup, helping elevate the brand to record February sales."

With an existing lineup of inventive EVs and a commitment to electrification, Kia is moving forward with the implementation of the brand's transformative 'Plan S' strategy, which promises to deliver 14 new EVs globally across multiple vehicle segments by 2027.

The Kia Niro EV opens a world of possibilities for drivers who are drawn toward popular crossovers but also want the benefits electric vehicles offer. With 291 lb.-ft. of torque and four drive modes, the Niro EV's robust electric powertrain gets drivers where they need to go – quickly – while enjoying advanced technology and connectivity in a stylish package that fits every lifestyle

"EVs are becoming an increasingly more important part of the automotive landscape. With the Niro EV receiving the award for highest ownership satisfaction in the mass market battery electric vehicle segment for a second consecutive year, Kia has demonstrated its ability to exceed EV owner expectations," said Brent Gruber, Senior Director, Global Automotive at J.D. Power.

The U.S. EVX Ownership Study, driven by a collaboration with PlugShare, sets the standard for benchmarking satisfaction with the critical attributes that affect the EV ownership experience. The overall EVX ownership index score measures electric vehicle owners' satisfaction (on a 1,000-point scale) in premium and mass-market segments across 10 factors: accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling (new in 2022); safety and technology features (new in 2022); service experience (new in 2022); and vehicle quality and reliability. The study was fielded in October-November 2021 and surveyed 8,122 owners of 2016-2022 model year BEVs and PHEVs.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

