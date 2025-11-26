Kia North Danvers Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainability

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia North Danvers, part of the ICL Family of dealerships, is proud to celebrate its 1-year anniversary serving the North Shore community with a bold step toward environmental responsibility. In just one year, the dealership has become a trusted destination for quality Kia and pre-owned vehicles, exceptional service, and community engagement. Now, it's raising the bar by installing solar panels across its facility to reduce its carbon footprint and promote clean energy.

"We're thrilled to mark our first year in Danvers," said Bryan Laskin, General Manager of Kia North Danvers. "This amazing community has welcomed us with open arms, and we're excited to give back—not just through great service, but by investing in a greener future."

The only Employee-Owned Kia dealership in all New England is pleased to announce the completion of a high-impact solar energy installation designed to reduce operational expenses, enhance energy resilience, and advance the dealership's long-term sustainability clean energy goals. The new system features 205 high-efficiency 555W Adityaa Solar Modules, delivering 113.7 kW DC / 100 kW AC of clean, renewable power.

The installation is projected to generate approximately 136,000 kWh of electricity annually, which is enough to power roughly 12 to 13 average American homes per year! This will obviously offset a substantial portion of the dealership's yearly energy consumption. Kia North Danvers will achieve an estimated 57% coverage of its total annual energy needs, dramatically reduce its carbon footprint while enhance energy resilience.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate Kia North Danvers 1st year serving Danvers and the North shore but also ecstatic how our solar panels underscore the ICL's forward-thinking approach as we strive to make a positive impact in the communities where we do business. We are constantly investing in projects to make the lives of our employees, customers, and partners better," says Damon Jespersen, Chairman of International Cars, Ltd. Board of Directors. "It is our hope that our commitment to environmental responsibility and holistic business practices will serve as a model and inspiration, and together we will make the world, safer, cleaner and more sustainable for everyone."

This collaborative initiative comes to fruition through the combined efforts of Kia North Danvers' parent company, International Cars, Ltd., Aarjay Ventures | Renewable Energies Division, a Boston- based business specializing in solar panel manufacturing, Implementation Partner | KW Management of New Hampshire, and clean-energy advocate SaVI, LLC of New Hampshire.

"Everyone's contributions have been truly foundational to the success of this project, creating a lasting impact that continues to shape the curve of meaningful progress in the clean energy sector." Jyoti Hinduja, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer - Aarjay Ventures

As Kia continues to lead the way in electric and hybrid vehicle innovation, Kia North Danvers is proud to mirror that vision locally making eco-conscious choices and helping customers drive toward a cleaner future.

About Kia North Danvers

The employee-owned Kia North Danvers is located conveniently on Route 1 North at 181 Newbury St. Kia North Danvers offers a lineup of new and pre-owned Kia vehicles, expert service, and a customer-first approach. The dealership is committed to excellence, sustainability, and community involvement.

About International Cars, Ltd:

International Cars, Ltd., is an employee-owned company comprised of nine New England area dealerships including Audi Stratham, Honda Stratham and Porsche Stratham, in Stratham, New Hampshire, Portsmouth Volkswagen in Greenland, New Hampshire, Dover Honda and Dover Chevrolet in Dover, New Hampshire, and 1 North Pre-Owned, Kia North Danvers & Honda North in Danvers, Massachusetts.

Honda North has been recognized as a 2024 Honda President's Award recipient for the 17th time in 25 years! Honda North has also previously advanced to the prestigious Master Circle. The Honda Masters Circle recognizes the top 50 dealerships in new vehicle sales nationally.

Dover Honda has also won Honda's President's Award eight times.

International Cars has won several industry awards, including the Audi Magna Society Award eight times. Also, Porsche Stratham has been recognized as past Porsche Premier Dealer.

Company-wide values focused on ownership, accountability, and high-level customer service and satisfaction are an integral part of employee ownership success. Together, International Cars have earned several AACE (Annual Award for Communications Excellence) Awards through The National ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Association. For more information on International Cars, please email Michael Nadeau at [email protected] or visit www.iclautos.com.

