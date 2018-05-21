Kia Ranked As One Of 2018's Most Trusted Automotive Brands By AMCI Global

"Building trust is never easy. It takes years of delivering great vehicles and standing behind those vehicles with an industry-leading warranty1 and a dealer network that's devoted to customer service," said William (Bill) Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "It's an honor for Kia to have ranked as one of the most trusted non-luxury automotive brands two years running."

In January 2018, AMCI conducted its second annual TAB Study. A nationally representative sample of 2,500 owners across 34 brands participated in the study. "For both years of our study, Kia dealers have earned very high levels of trust from their customers," noted Ian Beavis, chief strategy officer, AMCI Global. "This, combined with strong OEM trust, puts them solidly in the top tier of the industry in terms of trust."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

