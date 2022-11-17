KIA Selects Webasto Go™ Charger As An Official Electric Vehicle Charging Accessory

KIA offers Webasto Charging Systems, Inc. dual-voltage portable EV/PHEV charger as an accessory for its electric vehicle line-up.

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webasto Charging Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Webasto Group, today announced that its Webasto Go™ portable cordset will be available as an accessory at KIA dealerships nationwide.

Webasto Go cordsets can be purchased with KIA vehicles at dealerships located in the USA, effective immediately.

The Webasto Go cordset is a dual-voltage (120V & 240V) charger that is designed to charge all types of KIA EV/PHEVs, whether at home or on-the-go. In the U.S., each Webasto Go cordset includes a NEMA 14-50 grid plug for Level 2 charging and a 120V grid plug for Level 1 charging; it also features a durable 20-foot cable. Delivering up to 32 amps (7.7kw), the cordset provides enough for most EV drivers to fully charge overnight. The charger is robust, durable, and designed to endure harsh outdoor conditions while keeping users safe from electrical hazards. Webasto Go cordsets meet the highest safety standard with grid plug temperature monitoring and lead the industry with Webasto-patented features, like plug-specific electrical current limitations, automatic adapter detection and built-in temperature sensing. Additionally, the charger has an IP67 rating, which means it can be submerged in up to three feet of water, allowing users to safely charge indoors or outdoors, no matter the weather conditions.

"With the Webasto Go cordset, we're able to offer KIA drivers a safe, fast, and portable means to quickly charge their vehicle, making charging at home or on-the-go convenient, which is ultimately what every EV/PHEV driver wants," said Greg White, senior director of Sales for Webasto Charging Systems Aftermarket. "These types of solutions are helping the adoption of EVs and PHEVs, making the relationship between Webasto and KIA an excellent example of companies working together toward a shared commitment to the future of clean transportation."

Webasto Charging Systems is a leading North American home charging solution supplier for global automakers and their growing BEV and PHEV offerings. With an ever-evolving lineup of high-quality charging systems, they enable safe, easy, and fast charging of passenger vehicles.

About Webasto

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company's offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2021, the Group generated sales of 3.7 billion euros and employed around 17,700 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com

