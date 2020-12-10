Kia Seltos And Telluride Earn Three Top Honors In 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

"The Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards are highly regarded among consumers and the industry and we're incredibly honored to be included again," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "We're proud the experts at KBB.com have taken notice the Telluride isn't just a one-hit wonder for the Kia brand – its award-winning formula is being infused into our newer models and the Seltos is proof positive that it's translating well across the lineup."

Following on the heels of the wildly popular and successful Telluride, the 2021 Seltos complements Kia's robust SUV lineup, slotting in between the Soul and Sportage. With a comfortable and tech-savvy cabin, a choice of two well-tested engines, and an available all-wheel drive system, the Seltos is a true contender in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry.

"When it comes to space, style and substance, the 2021 Kia Seltos is the whole package, making it the new benchmark in the subcompact SUV segment and this year's Best New Model," said Jason Allan, director of editorial for Kelley Blue Book. "It follows in the footsteps of its sibling, Telluride, which was last year's top pick and continues to impress on many of the same fronts but on a larger scale."

To select the winners of the Best Buy Awards, Kelley Blue Book evaluated more than 300 new models available for 2021, with a specific emphasis on the best combination of quality, safety, comfort, driving dynamics, dependability, low ownership costs and affordability. As part of their decision-making process, Kelley Blue Book's experts also analyze a wide array of vehicle-related data, including vehicle pricing, 5-Year Cost to Own data, consumer reviews and ratings, and vehicle sales information. These prestigious awards provide a helpful service by allowing shoppers to narrow their new-car consideration list and purchase a new vehicle with confidence.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

