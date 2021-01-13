Kia Sorento named SUV of the Year at the 2021 Latin Flavor Cars of the Year Awards.

"Our vehicles have universal appeal among car buyers of all ethnicities, but we are especially proud to resonate with this important demographic and win this debut," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "That the Sorento has earned the interest and loyalty of this audience is a testament to our world-class model line-up."

Exceptional value, interior space and luxurious style are among the winning ingredients for Kia Sorento

The all-new Kia Sorento takes on a completely new design, while incorporating elegant and sophisticated new styling elements, with sharper lines, high-tech details and elongated exterior proportions. Kia's signature 'tiger-nose' grille has been reinterpreted, displaying a wider shape which organically extends into and wraps around the integrated headlamps on each side, giving the all-new Sorento a confident and mature front fascia. Inside, the roomy and attractive cabin introduces premium-quality materials, cutting-edge infotainment and comfort technologies, and a stunning new design.

"We are proud to name the Kia Sorento winner in the SUV category for our first Latin Flavor Cars of the Year Awards," said Enrique Kogan, Founder and Publisher of Puros Autos. The Kia Sorento has consistently been a Latino favorite for many reasons, including overall quality and reliability, convenience, safety technology for this tech savvy group, the space needed for larger Latino families and the dynamic and luxurious style we all love – all at an affordable price."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

