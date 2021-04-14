Kia Sorento named to Parents’ list of Best Family Cars 2021.

"We're honored to see the best-selling Sorento awarded for its safety technology, smooth ride and stylish exterior," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America. "Our diverse lineup appeals to a wide range of buyers, and we're excited to see one of our three-row vehicles recognized as a best buy for families."

The Sorento, all-new for 2021, stands out thanks to enhanced safety and Advanced Driver Assistance Features, more power and capability and comfort for the entire family.

PARENTS experts tested over 50 cars from a field of new model vehicles that aced the industry's safety tests. The 24 winning models that passed test drive standards, car seat compatibility and safety and efficiency standards were selected. The full list of Best Family Cars 2021 can be found in the May issue of PARENTS and online at Parents.com/bestcars.

