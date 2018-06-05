Kia Soul Named Among 10 Best Family Cars By Parents Magazine and Edmunds

"Being recognized as a top family car by Parents magazine and Edmunds for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor for our Soul urban passenger vehicle," said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. "This is yet another testament to the world-class quality, value, and packaging we deliver to our customers."

Parents magazine and leading car shopping and information network Edmunds have partnered for over 10 years to recognize the top vehicle choices for families looking to purchase a new car. Like years prior, 2018 winners were awarded after a stringent, six-month long selection process. "The fun design of the Kia Soul gives families more interior space, so car seats are easy to install," said Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Parents magazine.

Kia's iconic urban passenger vehicle offers a fun, funky and functional approach to everyday driving. The 2018 model focuses on expanding the availability of UVO1 across the model range, adding the innovative infotainment system to the Base Convenience Package as well as to Soul Plus as standard equipment. The Soul Plus Primo Package now adds Smart Cruise Control (SCC)2 and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)2.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts

1 Purchase/lease of a new 2018 Kia Soul vehicle with UVO eServices includes a complimentary 5 year subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After expiration of such period, you will no longer be able to access or use UVO eServices. For applicable full terms, see the UVO Privacy Policy (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/privacy-policy.shtml) and Terms of Service (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/terms-of-service.shtml).

2 These systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

