Kia Stinger GT Named to Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2018 List

"Ushering in a dynamic new era for the Kia brand, Stinger brings dreams to reality with the perfect combination of aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, quality and technology," said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. "On the heels of Stinger GT being named to Wards 10 Best Engines, the 10 Best Interiors is a true honor."

Brimming with power, passion and performance, the 2018 Kia Stinger is a sport sedan dedicated to the thrill of driving while cossetting occupants in luxury. A strong horizontal plane across the dash presents the driver with a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. Occupants feel a sense of intimacy balanced by warm and inviting available multi-color LED ambient lighting that softly illuminate the interior. All Stingers come standard with leather trim-appointed seats, typically a high-cost option on many competitors. Meanwhile, a trio of available high-performance audio systems turn Stinger's interior into a dynamic concert hall. Seating for five passengers and 23.3 cubic feet of cargo space (40.9 cu.-ft. with the rear seats folded) without sacrificing room for luggage further enhances the experience.

"After we tallied the scores, the Stinger GT took its spot on our list with no debate. Its interior is both elegant and athletic thanks to its high-quality leather and soft-touch materials and a just-right mix of black and red on our test car, accented by real aluminum trim. Our test car also quickly paired our smartphones, had easy-to-understand touchscreen menus, comfortable seats and good fit-and-finish," said Christie Schweinsberg, WardsAuto Senior Editor.

The 2018 Stinger rides with good company. Previous Kia recipients of Wards 10 Best Interiors honor include the 2015 Sedona, 2014 Soul, 2013 Forte and 2011 Optima.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-stinger-gt-named-to-wards-10-best-interiors-for-2018-list-300636927.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

http://www.kiamedia.com

