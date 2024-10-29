Kia Tasman redefines the pickup truck with purposeful design and innovative technology, delivering true practicality

- Kia's first pickup truck invites customers to 'dive into a new dimension' by pushing boundaries of what a pickup can deliver

- Redefines pickup sector with purposeful exterior and interior design, cutting-edge technology and class-leading space and convenience

- Tasman will meet customer needs effortlessly in both work and leisure activities, offering customization accessories to tailor the truck to owners' tastes

- Corner steps, load bed equipped with illuminated power outlet, sliding cargo floor and best-in-class 1,173-liter cargo capability illustrate Tasman's highly practical and versatile nature

- Advanced chassis and suspension technology combines exceptional off-road capability with class-leading on-road refinement

- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems incorporating trailer profile functionality

- Kia Tasman makes world premiere at Jeddah International Motor Show, introducing Baseline, X-Line, and X-Pro Double Cab models

- Global launch plan for 2025 confirmed

SEOUL, South Korea and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today unveiled full details of the Kia Tasman, the brand's first pickup truck. Marking the latest addition to Kia's extensive lineup, which includes sedan, SUV, commercial and PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) models, the Kia Tasman sets the benchmark for Kia's future pickup range.

The Kia Tasman has been designed to push the boundaries of what's possible from a pickup and invites customers to 'Dive into a New Dimension.' With its purposeful design and cutting-edge technology, combined with class-leading convenience features and an ultra-spacious, comfortable cabin, the Tasman is poised to redefine standards in the sector, allowing drivers to explore new horizons.

Leveraging more than five decades of expertise developing special-purpose vehicles, including off-roaders, the Kia Tasman is a truly transformative pickup truck that effortlessly meets the needs of both work and leisure activities.

Progressive Pickup to Support a Broader Lifestyle

Injecting the legacy of Kia's SUV models with exceptional off-road capability, including the robust Mohave, the Kia Tasman has been comprehensively engineered to meet customers' diverse needs across all forms of terrain.

"Kia's first-ever pickup truck was created from the ground up to transform the market and respond to the growing preference for lifestyle-oriented trucks with advanced features," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

"The Kia Tasman is a progressive pickup truck that follows its own path – not the competition. The Kia Tasman combines true pickup values with exceptional capability and practicality, and advanced features that defy conventional thinking. This essence is instilled in our global slogan 'Dive into a New Dimension', enabling customers to broaden their horizons. It offers world-first solutions for those seeking a lifestyle vehicle for leisure and outdoor activities while meeting the needs of small business operators, such as traders and farmers."

