Kia Teases Super Bowl Spot for All-new Seltos SUV

Scheduled to air in the third quarter, Kia's 60-second spot focuses on overcoming adversity to achieve the impossible dream. And the hardscrabble journey at the center of the story inspired Kia to establish the "Yards Against Homelessness" charitable initiative as a continuation of its "Give It Everything" brand personality.

Following the overwhelming success of the Kia Telluride, the first SUV to win the "Triple Crown" of the auto industry's most prestigious accolades – North American Utility Vehicle of the Year; MotorTrend SUV of the Year; and Car and Driver 10 Best – the refined and right-sized all-new Seltos is set to energize the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own.

