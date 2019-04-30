Kia Telluride Named "CUV of Texas" by the Texas Auto Writers Association

"The Telluride was designed in California, assembled in Georgia, and has now been honored in Texas with two awards from this distinguished group of journalists," said Michael Cole, COO and executive vice president, Kia Motors America. "TAWA members know automotive, especially utility vehicles, and Telluride being crowned not only the 'CUV of Texas' but also 'Mid-Sized CUV', is further proof of Kia's 'Give It Everything' credo. It's true what they say: Everything, even Telluride, is bigger in Texas."

After driving each vehicle on predetermined street and track courses, TAWA members voted on the top vehicles in a variety of categories. Journalists were encouraged drive the vehicles as they would if they were simulating their own day-to-day driving conditions.

More information on the 2019 TAWA Auto Round-Up, including the full list of participating vehicles, can be found at www.texasautowriters.org.

