Kia Telluride named finalist for 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award

"The Telluride is the first Kia vehicle designed specifically for the U.S. market and the impact it has made while reintroducing the Kia brand to Americans is nothing short of incredible," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "Demand for Telluride continues to outpace supply ten months after our flagship SUV first arrived in showrooms, and we are honored that Kia has been named a finalist for the prestigious North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award."

NACTOY jurors vote on finalists after spending months driving dozens of new vehicles throughout the year. To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships within a reasonable time from the announcement of the awards, which will take place on January 13. This year, the field of semi-finalists included 12 models in the utility category.

"Competition in the red-hot utility category is especially tough, with entries from a variety of mainstream and luxury classes, including a strong set of three-row crossovers and a new electric SUV," said NACTOY Secretary/Treasurer Kirk Bell. "We look forward to seeing which vehicle our jurors think is best for buyers."

The Telluride continues to be one of KMA's best-selling vehicles. Since going on sale earlier this year, nearly 50,000 Tellurides have been sold and it is the first Kia vehicle to be exported from the United States.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power[2] and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

[1] North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year is a trademark of North American Car and Truck of the Year Corporation.

[2] Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

