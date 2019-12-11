Kia Telluride wins 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Award

"We 'gave it everything' during each phase of the Telluride's development, making sure that quality and attention to detail were second to none," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "For the esteemed Edmunds experts to recognize the Telluride as one of the best vehicles on the road today is a grand achievement and yet another validation of Kia's commitment to building world-class vehicles."

The 2020 Edmunds Top Rated Awards honor the overall best vehicles of the year based on their extensive vehicle testing and rating process. An Edmunds Top Rated Award represents the "gold standard of automotive excellence" and signifies that a vehicle is one of the best-of-the-best on the road today. Rather than honoring the newest vehicles - which may not be available yet - Edmunds Top Rated provides a list of the seven best vehicles that shoppers can actually buy now.

"Stylish, roomy and practical, Kia hit it out of the park with the 2020 Telluride. Not only does it drive well, but it looks and feels like a luxury SUV without the high price tag," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds editor-in-chief. "No other SUV in its class is as comprehensively accomplished as the Telluride, which is why it is our Top Rated SUV of the year."

Kia's popular three-row SUV has earned lots of praise for its rugged looking exterior, modern cabin, and available features offered on higher priced luxury vehicles. Designed with families in mind, the Telluride is also available with family friendly systems1 such as Rear Occupant Alert with Ultrasonic Sensors2, Driver Talk, Quiet Mode and more.

