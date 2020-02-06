Kia Telluride Wins 2020 Mama Family Vehicle Of The Year

"The Midwest Automotive Media Association's membership includes some of the most prominent and respected auto journalists in the country," said MAMA president Damon Bell, "and they selected the Kia Telluride as the 2020 MAMA Family Vehicle of the Year over a formidable roster of contenders. The Telluride can add another prestigious trophy to the long list of awards it has earned this year."

"The Chicago auto show has always had a special place in Kia's corporate heart," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. "And our respect for MAMA and its journalist members goes hand-in-hand with our affinity for the region. Kia is very proud of the Telluride and this award."

Telluride has garnered more than 40 awards from media outlets around the country since its introduction. Demand continues to outpace supply and more than 60,000 Tellurides have been sold since going on sale early last year.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087060/Kia_Motors_America_2020_Telluride.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714298/Kia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors America

Related Links

www.kia.com

