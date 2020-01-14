Kia Telluride wins “Triple Crown” of prestigious automotive awards.

The sweep caps an incredible 2019 for the Telluride, which captured not only the three most illustrious automotive industry awards, but also numerous "Best of" honors and top accolades from other prestigious online, print and video outlets.

"Winning this 'Triple Crown' of prizes is a spectacular achievement for the Telluride," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA), "and also for Kia Motors America. This is not just the unprecedented achievement of a terrific vehicle, but it's also a high-water mark for the brand and places Kia at the forefront of global automakers."

NACTOY jurors voted Telluride number one based on months of test drives, comparisons and other evaluations. Criteria for MotorTrend's premier award are best in safety, efficiency, value, design, engineering and performance of intended function. Car and Driver 10Best winners are the magazine's top vehicles in an array of categories, including value, driving dynamics and mission fulfillment.

In addition to being the Kia vehicle that has collected the most awards within its first year on the market, the Telluride is also one of KMA's best-selling vehicles. Since going on sale in early 2019, nearly 60,000 Tellurides have been sold and demand continues to outpace supply. Conceived, designed, and developed in the U.S. specifically for the U.S. market, the Telluride is proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia, and is the first Kia vehicle to be exported from the United States.

