Kia Unveils Two Rugged X-Line Sorento Concepts Built For The Wild

Customized by LGE-CTE Motorsports of San Dimas, CA, each vehicle receives its namesake and inspiration from the outdoor environments found in America's great national parks. The Sorento Yosemite Edition is a dream build for high elevation adventuring and mountain living, painted in "Pine Green" in a matte finish with gloss and matte black accents. The Sorento Zion Edition is a desert escape vehicle made for stomping dunes, painted in "Desert Sand" in a gloss finish with gloss black accents.

Both feature custom fender flares that sit atop 20-inch wheels and 32-inch all-terrain tires. Body armor includes custom skid plates and brush guards in a satin chrome finish. For packing gear, the Yosemite edition dons a brawny roof rack, while the Zion Edition comes equipped with a full-length cargo top. The duo will be making special appearances around the country to capture the imagination of adventurers and enthusiasts, alike.

While most customers will not take their Sorento to the level of customization seen on the Yosemite and Zion Editions, many have shown a penchant for personalizing their Kia SUVs. To satisfy that desire, Kia will offer an exciting range of port-installed and dealer-installed accessories. Customers can tailor their Sorento to their lifestyle and needs with attachments such as roof rack crossbars, tow hitches for trailers, and side steps for easier load-in of toys.

The 2021 Kia Sorento will arrive in showrooms beginning in November.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

