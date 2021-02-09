Kia Wins Trifecta of 2021 “Best Car for the Money” Awards from U.S. News & World Report

"Kia has outperformed the industry with a world-class lineup of sporty sedans and undeniably capable SUVs, and these Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report speak to the strength and appeal of our entire product line," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. "It is not enough to offer stylish, functional and technologically-advanced vehicles that meet and exceed the wants and needs of our customers. There also must be an exceptional value proposition. Our goal is to consistently deliver on that promise."

Winners were chosen on the basis of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle's performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.

"The Kia Sorento's low price and operating costs make it a great value, and that value comes without compromises on features, comfort or performance," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor, U.S. News & World Report. "Car reviewers love the Forte for its roomy passenger cabin and long list of standard features. Its low price and long-term ownership costs make it a great value. This is a car that buyers – and their budgets – will enjoy owning for the long haul. And the Kia Soul has plenty of interior space and an excellent infotainment system. Its long warranty keeps repair costs low, making it an excellent long-term value."

