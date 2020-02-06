Kia wins two 2019 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

"MotorWeek editors are some of the most respected and astute in the industry," said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). "So, to have them recognize the Niro and Telluride as the best in their categories is incredibly satisfying."

"With the Telluride, Kia, has in one fell swoop, gone from being under represented in this hugely important 3-row family utility market, to being the new benchmark in roominess, features, and technology that seasoned rivals now must aspire to," says John Davis, MotorWeek creator and host. "Plus, it's made in the U.S.A."

"While in the Niro," continued Davis, "we loved the fact that environmentally aware buyers can choose between Hybrid, PHEV, and full EV models. So, they can select an efficient powertrain that fits their lifestyle without giving up the Niro's stellar and equally efficient interior packaging."

All Drivers' Choice Award winners are featured on Motorweek.org, and will appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#3923) airing on public television stations beginning February 8, 2020, and on cable's MotorTrend Network beginning February 18.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has been the highest ranked mass market brand in initial quality for five consecutive years according to J.D. Power1 and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087068/2020_Telluride.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087069/2020_Niro_Touring.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714298/Kia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kia Motors America

