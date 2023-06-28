Kia's EV9 electric SUV brings space, comfort and adventure to every journey

News provided by

Kia Corporation

28 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

A unique blend of modern lifestyle and luxurious comfort, this three-row SUV makes every ride a fun-packed journey with versatile seating options, V2L capability, advanced technologies, and more.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the very first sketch to the moment the first model rolls off the production line, the new Kia EV9 electric SUV has been created to deliver new standards of space, practicality, flexibility, comfort, and technology to meet the needs of millennial families.

Continue Reading

Kia's engineers and designers are passionate in their belief that the interior of a vehicle must be so much more than simply fit for purpose to transport occupants safely and efficiently from A to B. The cabin of a vehicle is, after all, where the driver and passengers spend their time and engage most closely with a vehicle.

That's why Kia's design philosophy Opposites United is dedicated to the creation of exceptional interiors to transcend conventional thinking and inspire customers. That means providing premium comfort, wellbeing, and technology for all occupants, not just the driver, to elevate the in-vehicle user experience to new levels. And nowhere is this approach more elegantly and effectively expressed than inside the brand's new flagship EV9 electric SUV.

The EV9's unique mix of advanced assets and exceptional dimensions has created a vehicle with a truly family-friendly character that empowers the large SUV to transform every journey, whether it's a short drive to the shops or a week-long vacation road trip, into an enjoyable and engaging experience.

Space innovation takes travelling to a new dimension

The EV9's generous dimensions, remarkable spaciousness, sophisticated design, and high-quality trim enhance the sense of wellbeing of all occupants.

'Luxe living room on wheels' concept delivers quantum leap in seating configurations

Equipped with premium quality lounge-style seats, the EV9 opens up new levels of comfort, versatility and flexibility.

Work and play wherever the road takes you

With its exceptional spaciousness and stowage capacity, the EV9 is designed to enable families to take lots of equipment with them wherever they travel. It also enables them to power whatever gear they bring.

Alive with technology to enhance every journey

The EV9 provides an ultra-modern, zero-emission, yet thoroughly enjoyable driving experience by placing emphasis on comfort, wellbeing, and experience of occupants in all three rows.

To read the full article, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Also from this source

Kia commits to advancing human wellbeing and environmental sustainability at Milan Design Week

Kia Celebrates 'Opposites United' Design Philosophy at 2023 Milan Design Week

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.