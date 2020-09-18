Kia's Most Powerful Midsize Sedan, the All-New K5, Goes Primetime for the 72nd Emmy® Awards Telecast

"Partnering with the 72 nd Emmy Awards puts the all-new K5 front and center during one of the most watched live television events of the year," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "The K5 launch is like nothing the midsize sedan category has ever seen and this latest initiative highlights the 'It Factor' that sets the K5 apart from everything else."

In addition to the in-show integration on Sunday, September 20th, Kia will also premier a new K5 broadcast spot during the Emmy Awards telecast. The :60-second "Stunt" ad finds the K5 GT performing a never-before-seen jump between two ramps. Created by David & Goliath, Kia's creative agency of record, the effort includes both :30- and :15- second spots that will be used across both broadcast and digital platforms.

The 72nd Emmy Awards Telecast is the latest way Kia is showcasing the all-new K5 midsize sedan through unique and unexpected live events. The launch began in late July with the first-ever K5 Live "Triple Threat Stunt", and continued with the K5 being prominently featured on the semi-final's opener of "America's Got Talent" earlier this month. The 72nd Emmy Awards will air live, Sunday, September 20th, at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on ABC.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia Motors America