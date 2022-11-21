Ki'Ashanti Marshall Scott Founder of Next Choice Financial - Helping Improve Financial Literacy in Communities Across the U.S. While Changing Lives for the Better

The woman-run business is on a mission to raise awareness about financial education and Money Management.

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the present-day economic crunch, many people are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to keep up with their bills. Moreover, many turn to credit cards to finance their lifestyles which they cannot afford. Here is where Next Choice Financial is trying to make a difference.

Started by Ki'Ashanti "KiA." Marshall Scott, who happened to be in a similar position many people are currently in, Next Choice Financial was founded to give communities near and far a vital resource that is not easily accessible.

Speaking to the media, Next Choice's founder, KiA, said, " I had to face the beast head-on when I found myself in a debilitating financial situation. With my 780+ credit score ruined and all options exhausted, I created a detailed budget and stuck with it. In only seven months, I was caught up on all household bills, paid my credit cards off early, and even had my car payment paid for two years in advance. Teaching myself about credit and finances changed my life. I knew I had to help others who shared my situation."

The experience taught KiA how valuable financial education is; this is why she founded Next Choice Financial to help improve the lives of other people struggling in her community.

Her company utilizes the C.A.R.R. System, which helps understand the person's concerns and goals and does an in-depth analysis of their credit profile. Next Choice's credit monitoring service helps keep its clients on guard throughout the journey. They then develop personalized strategies and disputes based on the client's profile that give the best chances to see improvement. Moreover, they continue to help build their credit profile with financial education services.

The financial agency offers several services, including credit education and restoration, money management and budgeting, and student loan services. They also help raise awareness about financial literacy within communities through educational workshops about finances, credit, budgeting, and more.

With words like recession looming, people need financial services they can trust and service with results. KiA's results-driven passion for service allows her to teach and serve with the compassion her clients need to feel during their troubled times.

Her business helps individuals by spreading awareness about the importance of financial literacy and credit while providing resources and services to help expedite the process along the way.

