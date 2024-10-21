Kiavi Announces Two Leadership Promotions Further Bolstering its Executive Team

Tech-enabled lender promoted Tim Lawlor to Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Muller to SVP, Product and Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading tech-enabled lender to residential real estate investors, announced the promotion of two seasoned leaders to drive continued growth and innovation. Tim Lawlor was promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jonathan Muller was promoted to Senior Vice President, Product and Technology. Both leaders were instrumental in Kiavi achieving record growth this year, and their promotions reflect their proven abilities to drive strategic initiatives, implement industry-leading innovations, and meaningfully impact company performance. Lawlor and Muller will join Kiavi's Executive Team in their new capacities.

As CFO, Lawlor will guide Kiavi's financial strategy to support its growth goals, including overseeing the company's Finance, Accounting, Capital Markets, Servicing, and Business Operations functions. Prior to Kiavi, he served as a Capital Markets leader at various technology companies, including CloudKitchens, OpenDoor, and Uber. Lawlor also held Investment Banking positions at Crystal Financial and Goldman Sachs.

In his newly created role, Muller will lead Kiavi's Product, Design, Engineering, and Data Infrastructure functions. Prior to joining Kiavi in 2019, he held senior product leadership positions at Employ, Via Oncology, and UPMC Enterprises.

"During their tenures at Kiavi, Tim and Jonathan have consistently championed our core values of doing better for customers, creating impact, simplifying and innovating, and winning together with purpose," said Arvind Mohan , CEO, Kiavi. "Tim and Jonathan's expertise and deep understanding of our customers continue to be instrumental in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals. I look forward to working with Tim and Jonathan in their expanded roles to further marry our technical and capital advantages to help real estate investors quickly and easily unlock the capital they need to scale their businesses," he concluded.

So far, 2024 has been a banner year for Kiavi. Through the third quarter, Kiavi originated nearly 15,000 loans totaling $4.6 billion, a 44.5% increase over the same period last year. Supporting this record-breaking growth, the company recently announced its first rated securitization of residential transition loans and expanded its product suite by launching a new construction financing product.

Kiavi is a top lender for residential real estate investors in the United States. The company's technology platform, data-driven approach, and leading capital execution allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

About Kiavi

With more than $22 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.