Kiavi Appoints Real Estate Investment & Finance Veteran Samuel Harrity as SVP, Capital Markets

01 Dec, 2023

Harrity's deep experience in capital markets and real estate investment lending products to further bolster Kiavi's distinguished capital markets programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading provider of financing to real estate investors, today announced the appointment of Samuel Harrity as SVP, Capital Markets. In this role, Harrity will drive Kiavi's capital markets strategy and program execution, including overseeing Kiavi's loan sales to a wide variety of institutional investors, managing its securitization programs, and driving the company's relationships with capital partners.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sam, a true authority in both capital markets and residential real estate investing, to Kiavi," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "Capital execution - paired with our leading technology platform and data-driven approach to lending - are what distinguishes Kiavi as a leader in the private lending market. We look forward to applying Sam's unique background and proven experience to further bolster Kiavi's leading capital markets programs so we can serve even more real estate investors across the nation," Mohan added.

Harrity brings nearly 20 years of experience in real estate finance and capital markets to his new role. Prior to joining Kiavi, he served as the Head of Capital Markets for Mynd, a tech-enabled platform to help real estate investors find, buy, lease, manage, and sell investment properties. Prior to Mynd, Harrity was Head of Capital Markets for CoreVest Finance and Vice President of Bridge Lending for Auction.com, one of the largest online real estate marketplaces. He holds a B.S. in Economics from Boston University and a MBA from Columbia Business School. He is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I have admired Kiavi's impressive growth and leadership position in the market for years, so I couldn't be more excited to join this distinguished company," said Harrity. "Kiavi's reputation in the markets is outstanding as a result of its leading technology platform and strong loan performance. I look forward to the opportunity to build on Kiavi's excellent reputation to provide real estate investors with the reliable, timely, and competitively priced capital they need to scale their businesses."

About Kiavi
With $17.5 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

