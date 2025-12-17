Kiavi Expands into Four Additional States, Extending Nationwide Footprint to 49 States and Washington, D.C.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading tech-enabled non-bank lending platform to residential real estate investors, today announced its expansion into four additional states: Mississippi, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont. With this latest milestone, Kiavi now serves real estate investors in 49 states and Washington, D.C., further advancing its mission to empower real estate investors nationwide with fast, reliable capital powered by its data and AI platform.

This continued geographical expansion reflects a period of record growth for the company. Year to date, Kiavi originated a record $7.3 billion in loan volume, representing a 20% increase over the same period last year, even as existing home sales declined. Other milestones reached in 2025 include: closing $1 billion in rated securitizations under its LHOME shelf, expanding into a total of 17 additional states, and becoming the first non-bank lender to fund more than 100,000 loans to real estate investors.

"Geographical expansion marks an important milestone for Kiavi and the real estate investors we serve," said Arvind Mohan , CEO of Kiavi. "Our platform now empowers investors in nearly every corner of the country to invest smarter and scale their businesses. As Kiavi continues to grow, so does our ability to put clear insights and capital directly in the hands of real estate investors who are doing important work to help to combat the housing shortage by creating move-in ready homes for millions of Americans nationwide," he concluded.

Kiavi's sustained momentum is fueled by its AI-powered platform that simplifies and accelerates real estate investment financing. Recent product advancements include:

After-Repair Value & Cash-to-Close Estimator , which instantly assesses a property's potential to help investors determine their ROI

, which instantly assesses a property's potential to help investors determine their ROI Automated document review that instantly extracts and validates data to accelerate reviews of borrowers' documents

Scaled virtual inspections to enable investors to upload photos of their project's progress via a mobile app to access their draw funds, rather than scheduling in-person inspections

New construction financing platform providing tech-enabled underwriting for ground-up construction and redevelopment projects

Kiavi is a top lender to residential real estate investors in the United States. The company's AI-powered platform, data-driven approach, and capital marketplace allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a fast and transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

With more than $30 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest non-bank lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com .

