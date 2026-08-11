Kiavi Named to Inc.'s 2026 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AI-powered lender recognized for its consistently high annual growth and market leadership as the nation's private lender

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi, a leading AI-powered non-bank lending platform for residential real estate investors, earned a coveted spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000. This prestigious annual ranking recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the U.S. economy.

Kiavi's AI-powered lending platform provides modern financing to investors acquiring, renovating, and operating residential investment properties. By combining proprietary data, intelligent automation, and streamlined financing processes, Kiavi empowers real estate investors to access capital with the speed, reliability and certainty they need – all while supporting the creation of more move-in-ready housing across the country.

This recognition from Inc. comes after a banner few years for Kiavi. In 2025, Kiavi originated a record $7.8 billion in loan volume, a 20% increase over the prior year, despite home sales remaining flat, according to Redfin. In June 2026, blockchain-native capital marketplace Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kiavi's technology and operating platform. The transaction includes the purchase of Kiavi's balance sheet assets by a joint venture between Figure and Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, who is buying loans off Kiavi's balance sheet.

"For more than a decade, Kiavi has committed to removing friction from the lending process so that real estate investors can move faster and scale with confidence," said Arvind Mohan, CEO of Kiavi. "This recognition is a testament to the deep trust our customers and capital partners have placed in us, and to our team's relentless focus on innovation. We're so proud of how far we've come, and even more excited about what's ahead," he concluded.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining growth across sectors including technology, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and the honorees collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including honoree company profiles and a searchable database organized by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Kiavi

With more than $30 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest nonbank lenders to residential real estate investors (REIs). Kiavi harnesses the power of data and technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Founded as LendingHome in 2013, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in-ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators and ultra-driven go-getters creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation statements regarding our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses; our ability to determine reserves, and ability to remain profitable; our ability to maintain, expand, and enter into new relationships with partners and loan purchasers on the secondary market; our ability to broaden our network of partners; and our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; marketplace volume, adoption, and liquidity, including the growth and performance of our Consumer Loan Marketplace, Figure Connect, and Democratized Prime platforms; our blockchain ecosystem and infrastructure initiatives, including our ability to expand the adoption of our blockchain-native products and services and the development and performance of our digital asset offerings; and the pending acquisition of Kiavi, including our ability to complete the transaction on the anticipated terms and timeline, the expected benefits, synergies, and financial impact of the acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate Kiavi's platform and operations, and the joint venture with Sixth Street, and our AI product initiatives, including the expected capabilities and deployment of Adaptor. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

You should read this press release and the documents we reference in it with the understanding that actual future results may differ materially from our expectations. We qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.