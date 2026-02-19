Kiavi Closes $350M Rated RTL Securitization with Strong Institutional Demand, Creating up to $1.2 Billion of Additional Funding Capacity

Tech-enabled lender's sixth rated securitization was 5X oversubscribed due to significant demand from both new and repeat institutional investors

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading AI-powered non-bank lending platform to residential real estate investors, today announced the closing of a $350 million rated securitization of residential transition loans ("RTLs"). The transaction marks Kiavi's sixth rated securitization and 24th deal under its LHOME shelf, bringing its total offered notes to more than $6.8 billion since inception.

The deal saw strong interest from a wide range of institutional investors, including seven first-time investors, oversubscribing the deal by more than five times its capacity. The offered notes were in A1, A2, M1, and M2 classes, all of which were fully placed. The deal includes a two-year revolving period, allowing principal payoffs to be reinvested by purchasing additional newly originated loans, creating a projected $1.2 billion in additional funding capacity.

"Another successful rated securitization met with this level of demand reinforces the confidence the market continues to place in Kiavi's unique AI-powered platform," said Arvind Mohan , CEO of Kiavi. "This transaction unlocks over $1 billion in new liquidity. By seamlessly connecting capital markets with our infrastructure, we continue to deliver the reliable capital, speed, and transparency that investors and builders rely on to create move-in ready homes nationwide — all while generating attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our capital partners," he concluded.

Morningstar DBRS provided a credit rating on the deal. Nomura Securities International, Inc. (Nomura), was the sole structuring agent. Nomura, Barclays Capital, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., and Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC were joint bookrunners and co-lead managers on the transaction.

This deal comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for the company. In 2025, Kiavi originated a record $7.8 billion in loan volume, a 20% increase over the prior year, despite home sales remaining flat, according to Redfin. Other milestones reached in 2025 include: closing $1 billion in rated securitizations under the LHOME shelf, expanding into a total of 17 additional states, and becoming the first non-bank lender to fund more than 100,000 loans to real estate investors.

Kiavi's AI-powered platform simplifies and accelerates real estate investment financing. Recent product advancements include:

After-Repair Value & Cash-to-Close Estimator , which instantly assesses a property's potential to help investors determine their ROI

, which instantly assesses a property's potential to help investors determine their ROI Automated document review that instantly extracts and validates data to accelerate reviews of borrowers' documents

that instantly extracts and validates data to accelerate reviews of borrowers' documents AI Instant Scope of Work (SOW) upload automatically extracts key details from project documents and contractor bids, saving investors valuable time on their loan applications so they can close deals faster

upload automatically extracts key details from project documents and contractor bids, saving investors valuable time on their loan applications so they can close deals faster Expanded mobile draws , enabling investors to upload photos of their project's progress via a mobile app to access their draw funds, rather than scheduling in-person inspections

, enabling investors to upload photos of their project's progress via a mobile app to access their draw funds, rather than scheduling in-person inspections New construction financing platform providing tech-enabled underwriting for ground-up construction and redevelopment projects

Kiavi is a top lender to residential real estate investors in the United States. The company's AI-powered platform, data-driven approach, and capital marketplace allow Kiavi to provide real estate investors with a fast and transparent online experience, competitive pricing, and reliable capital to scale their businesses.

About Kiavi

With more than $30 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest non-bank lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com .

SOURCE Kiavi Inc.