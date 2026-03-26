Kiawah Island Luxury Market Enters Spring with Momentum, Limited Inventory, and Rising Buyer Urgency

Pam Harrington Shares Her Spring 2026 Outlook for the Lowcountry's Most Coveted Addresses

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Harrington, founder of Pam Harrington Exclusives and the Lowcountry's most recognized authority on luxury island real estate, today offered her spring 2026 market outlook — and her message to buyers is clear: the window is open, but it won't stay that way.

"Every spring has its own character," said Harrington. "This one feels different. The buyers we're seeing are serious, well-prepared, and they understand that the best properties on Kiawah and Seabrook Island don't wait. We're watching inventory at the top of the market get absorbed faster than at any point in recent memory."

What's Driving the Market

Demand for Lowcountry luxury real estate continues to be fueled by relocation buyers from the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and West Coast — drawn by Charleston's unmatched quality of life, favorable tax climate, and the rare combination of natural beauty and world-class amenities that define life on Kiawah and Seabrook Islands.

At the same time, the supply of truly exceptional properties — waterfront estates, private club homes with docks, architecturally significant residences — remains finite.

"We're not talking about the broader market when we talk about Kiawah," Harrington noted. "We're talking about a specific, irreplaceable inventory that serious buyers have been watching and waiting for. When the right property comes to market this spring, it moves."

Key Trends to Watch

Waterfront commands a premium. Properties with direct water access, river views, and dock rights continue to attract the strongest buyer interest and achieve exceptional outcomes. The Kiawah River corridor and oceanfront enclaves remain among the most sought-after addresses in the Southeast.

108 Salthouse Lane offers direct water access, dock rights, and exceptional value in today's waterfront market.

Sellers who price precisely win. In today's market, luxury properties positioned correctly from day one — with compelling presentation and accurate pricing — are closing confidently. Aspirational pricing, by contrast, leads to extended days on market and lost leverage.

Spring is the season. Mild temperatures, blooming landscapes, and the arrival of motivated buyers who deferred decisions through the winter make March through May the optimal window for both listing and purchasing on the islands.

Q1 2026 By the Numbers

The data reinforces Harrington's read on the market. Through March 24, Kiawah Island recorded:

30+ closed single-family home sales totaling nearly $150 million — with a median closed price above $4 million , and another 35-plus homes currently under contract representing an additional $155 million or more in pending volume. Combined, that's approaching $310 million in single-family activity in the first quarter alone.

totaling nearly — with a median closed price above , and another 35-plus homes currently under contract representing an additional $155 million or more in pending volume. Combined, that's approaching $310 million in single-family activity in the first quarter alone. A land market in motion , with multiple closed lot sales and several more under contract — including lots that closed well above $1 million , signaling that buyers are equally willing to pay for the opportunity to build on their own terms.

, with multiple closed lot sales and several more under contract — including lots that closed well above , signaling that buyers are equally willing to pay for the opportunity to build on their own terms. 25+ villa and condo units under contract in Q1 2026 — spanning entry-level island retreats to luxury residences approaching $5 million — plus an additional two dozen units ratified in 2025, the majority new construction at Southern Pines reflecting the longer contract-to-close timelines typical of new development. Together, that pipeline represents well over $120 million in committed villa volume.

under contract in Q1 2026 — spanning entry-level island retreats to luxury residences approaching — plus an additional two dozen units ratified in 2025, the majority new construction at Southern Pines reflecting the longer contract-to-close timelines typical of new development. Together, that pipeline represents well over in committed villa volume. $450 million+ in closed and under-contract transactions across all property types so far in Q1 2026, with a combined median price approaching $3 million.

"These aren't numbers that happen in a slow market," Harrington said. "This is a market with conviction."

Now Available: 192 Ballybunion Drive, Kiawah Island

Among the properties now available through Pam Harrington Exclusives is 192 Ballybunion Drive — a five-bedroom, 4,356-square-foot residence set on a generous three-quarter-acre lagoon-front homesite, one of the larger lots available on the island.

The setting announces itself from the moment you arrive: lagoon views open directly in front of the home, complemented by a wrap-around porch, screened porch, and rear deck that define the property's outdoor living sequence. The home's defining character is in the build itself, arched doorways, custom built-ins, and a kitchen outfitted for serious cooking. Open living and dining areas offer multiple settings to gather, dine, or simply enjoy the view across the water — alongside private, spacious accommodations that give guests and family room to truly spread out.

A private elevator adds a practical luxury and an opportunity to acquire a Kiawah Island Club Sports Membership accompanies the sale — a rare and meaningful advantage in today's access-limited club environment.

Ready to schedule a private showing? Contact Pam Harrington Exclusives at 843.768.3635 or view listing details here.

Luxury Real Estate as a Tangible Investment in Uncertain Times

For buyers attuned to broader economic conditions, the case for Kiawah Island real estate extends well beyond lifestyle. As financial markets have grown more volatile and economic signals more mixed, leading economists have pointed to luxury real estate as one of the more dependable places to hold wealth — a tangible asset with a track record of insulating buyers, in meaningful ways, from the turbulence of equities markets.

Mark Zandi, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics, has observed that buyers at the very high end of the housing market tend to be insulated from macroeconomic pressures that weigh on broader real estate — and has separately cautioned that financial markets risk growing disconnected from underlying economic fundamentals in ways that may unsettle investors. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist at the National Association of REALTORS®, noted in the Sotheby's 2026 Luxury Outlook that even after the stock market correction of early 2025, luxury real estate rebounded and continued to outperform the broader market — a pattern that has held across multiple cycles and speaks to the category's durability as a long-term hold, particularly as affluent buyers increasingly look to diversify away from volatile financial assets and into tangible holdings.

"What we see, cycle after cycle, is that Kiawah holds," said Harrington. "Finite land, a protected natural environment, world-class amenities — this is not something that can be replicated elsewhere. For buyers thinking carefully about where to place capital in an uncertain environment, that combination is extraordinarily compelling."

Sources: Sotheby's International Realty 2026 Luxury Outlook (luxuryoutlook.com); Fortune, February 24, 2026. Q1 2026 market data sourced from the Charleston Trident MLS and independently compiled developer sales records, as tracked by Pam Harrington Exclusives.

About Pam Harrington Exclusives Real Estate

Pam Harrington Exclusives is the Lowcountry's premier luxury real estate brokerage, with decades of experience representing the most significant residential transactions on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and throughout the greater Charleston area. The firm's depth of market knowledge, discretion, and personal approach have made it the trusted choice for buyers and sellers of the region's finest properties.

To schedule a private consultation or explore current Kiawah Island listings, contact Pam Harrington Exclusives at 843.768.3635 or visit pamharringtonexclusives.com.

SOURCE Pam Harrington Exclusives, Inc.