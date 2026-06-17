Pam Harrington Exclusives Adds Real Estate Veteran Jenny Bernard to Its Kiawah Island Team of Specialists

With Personal Ties to Kiawah Island Dating Back to 1984, Bernard Brings Deep Market Knowledge to One of the Lowcountry's Leading Luxury Real Estate Brokerages

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Jun 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Harrington Exclusives (PHE), the Lowcountry's premier independent luxury real estate brokerage specializing in Kiawah Island real estate, is pleased to announce the addition of Jenny Bernard to its team of island specialists, effective May 24, 2026. Bernard brings four decades of personal ties to Kiawah Island and deep roots in luxury golf course communities — further strengthening PHE's ability to serve buyers and sellers across Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Johns Island.

For Bernard, the move represents a homecoming decades in the making. She first visited Kiawah Island in 1984 and returned in the early 2000s with her children, knowing then that she wanted to make the sea islands their home. That connection has shaped her relationship with the community ever since.

Real estate, meanwhile, has always been close to home. Bernard's father was a real estate developer whose work included celebrated golf course communities and clubs across the East Coast, among them the Robert Trent Jones Club in Virginia, Treyburn Country Club in North Carolina, and projects connected to Hope Valley Country Club in Durham. Jenny later became involved with Essex County Club outside Boston, further deepening her familiarity with private club communities and lifestyle-driven residential markets.

Growing up around thoughtfully planned residential and golf communities gave her an early understanding of the qualities that continue to define Kiawah Island today: intentional design, world-class amenities, and enduring value. To connect with Jenny or explore Kiawah Island listings, view Jenny's full profile.

Bernard began her real estate career as a sales associate at a master-planned waterfront community on Johns Island, gaining firsthand knowledge of the Sea Islands and the lifestyle that draws buyers to this coast — the natural beauty, the privacy, and the sense of community that sets these islands apart. She went on to build a broader practice across the Charleston luxury market, guiding buyers and sellers through transactions spanning Charleston, Mount Pleasant, and the surrounding Lowcountry coast. A REALTOR® and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Bernard also holds a Master's Degree in Education from Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bernard serves buyers and sellers across:

Kiawah Island

Seabrook Island

Johns Island

Charleston and Mount Pleasant

When she's not working with clients on Kiawah Island real estate, you'll find her cheering on her alma mater, the UNC Tar Heels, teaching yoga, biking the island's trails with her family or on the golf course — living the lifestyle she helps others discover.

"Master-planned developments have been part of my story since childhood — watching my father build communities that people genuinely loved living in," Bernard said. "Kiawah has had my heart since 1984, and joining Pam Harrington Exclusives feels like a very natural next step."

Bernard joins a brokerage that has specialized in Kiawah Island luxury real estate for nearly five decades. Founded in 1978, Pam Harrington Exclusives operates as a fully independent, MLS-affiliated brokerage — offering buyers and sellers unbiased guidance across Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Johns Island, independent of any developer affiliation. Founder Pam Harrington is ranked the #1 MLS agent on Kiawah Island — a distinction that reflects nearly 48 years of market leadership and an unmatched depth of transactional knowledge on the island.

"We are very selective about who joins this team, and Jenny is exactly the kind of agent we look for — knowledgeable, client-focused, and genuinely connected to the communities she serves," said Pam Harrington, founder of Pam Harrington Exclusives. "Her relationship with Kiawah goes back forty years. That kind of connection carries real value for buyers."

About Pam Harrington Exclusives

Founded in 1978, Pam Harrington Exclusives is the Lowcountry's leading independent luxury real estate brokerage, specializing in Kiawah Island real estate, Seabrook Island real estate, and Johns Island real estate. As a women-owned, MLS-affiliated brokerage with no developer affiliations, PHE provides buyers and sellers with unbiased expertise and full-market access across the South Carolina coast's most sought-after island communities. Learn more at pamharringtonexclusives.com.

SOURCE Pam Harrington Exclusives, Inc.