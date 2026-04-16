Seabrook Island Stands Apart as a More Residential Alternative Along the Charleston Coast

Pam Harrington on why buyers are increasingly drawn to Seabrook Island's Privacy, Simplicity, and a More Attainable Entry Point in the Coastal Real Estate Market

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C., Apr. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Along the Charleston coast, Seabrook Island real estate continues to attract buyers seeking a more residential alternative to traditional resort-driven communities.

Just minutes from Kiawah Island, this private, gated barrier island offers a distinctly different ownership experience — one shaped less by tourism and more by full-time living, a close-knit community feel, and a more accessible path into private coastal real estate.

Kiawah Island has long been defined by its global reputation — a destination shaped by resort infrastructure, championship golf, and a steady rhythm of second-home ownership. Seabrook Island, by contrast, has remained intentionally quieter.

Smaller in scale and more residential in character, Seabrook feels less like a destination and more like a neighborhood — one where full-time residents, second homeowners, and multi-generational families coexist in a way that is increasingly difficult to find along the coast.

"Seabrook has always appealed to buyers who want something more livable," said Pam Harrington, founder of Pam Harrington Exclusives. "It's not built around tourism. It's built around being there."

A More Residential Rhythm

With just over 2,000 properties across roughly 2,200 acres, Seabrook is significantly smaller than Kiawah — and that difference is immediately felt.

There is less through-traffic. Fewer short-term visitors. A stronger sense of continuity from one season to the next.

"It feels like one large neighborhood," Harrington said. "People are here regularly. They know each other. There's a consistency to the community that's very different from a resort environment."

While both islands offer private beaches and high-level amenities, Seabrook's appeal lies in how those elements are experienced — less as an attraction, more as part of daily life.

Buyers interested in Seabrook Island real estate can browse current listings or connect directly with Pam Harrington Exclusives for a more tailored overview of available opportunities.

Simplicity of Ownership

That distinction extends to ownership itself.

On Seabrook Island, membership in the Seabrook Island Club is required for ownership, making access to golf, tennis, equestrian amenities, the Beach Club, and dining an integrated part of the community lifestyle.

It's a simpler model — and for many buyers, a more appealing one.

A Meaningfully Lower Entry Point

Perhaps the most tangible difference, however, is price.

Seabrook continues to offer one of the most accessible entry points into private island ownership along the Charleston coast — without sacrificing the core elements that define the lifestyle. Oceanfront one-bedroom villas can still be found in the $650,000 to $750,000 range, while comparable properties on Kiawah Island often begin closer to — or exceed — $1 million.

That pricing advantage extends across property types, from villas and cottages to single-family homes, creating a broader and more flexible entry into the market.

And in some cases, the opportunity is even more pronounced.

Current inventory also includes renovation-ready opportunities, such as a one-bedroom Pelican Watch villa offered at $549,000.

"What makes a property like the Pelican Watch villa so compelling is the balance between what's already there and what a buyer can make their own," says Debra Jadwin, Seabrook Island real estate specialist. "The top-floor position, direct beach access, and established rental history are all in place—those are the fundamentals you simply can't replicate. At the same time, a buyer is stepping into a true blank canvas, with the ability to create something personal within a beachfront setting."

"At $549,000, it represents a rare entry point into one of the East Coast's most sought-after private island communities," Jadwin adds. "Opportunities like this don't come along often."

A Market That Moves — Quietly

That positioning is reflected in the market's performance. In the first quarter of 2026, Seabrook recorded over 40 residential closings and approximately $49 million in total sales volume, with single-family homes trading at a median of roughly $1.28 million. For a full view of how the Seabrook Island market has performed across recent quarters, visit our Seabrook Island market reports for historical data.

What stands out is not acceleration, but consistency — a market that continues to transact steadily, even as buyers remain selective and pricing remains disciplined.

"For many buyers, Seabrook is where the numbers and the lifestyle actually align," Harrington said. "This isn't a market driven by urgency, it's driven by fit. When the right property comes up, buyers recognize it — and they move."

The Appeal of Staying

While Kiawah continues to function as a globally recognized resort market, Seabrook has remained more balanced — with a mix of full-time residents and second homeowners who use their properties more consistently.

It is, in many ways, less transactional.

"People come here, and they stay," Harrington said. "Not just for a season — for years. That creates a very different kind of community."

About Pam Harrington Exclusives

Pam Harrington Exclusives is an independent, women-owned luxury real estate brokerage founded in 1978, specializing in Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, and Johns Island, South Carolina. MLS-affiliated and developer-independent, the firm represents buyers and sellers with unbiased guidance and nearly five decades of Sea Islands expertise.

The firm's depth of market knowledge, discretion, and personal approach have made it the trusted choice for buyers and sellers of the region's finest properties.

To schedule a private consultation or explore current listings, contact Pam Harrington Exclusives at 843.768.3635 or visit pamharringtonexclusives.com.

SOURCE Pam Harrington Exclusives, Inc.